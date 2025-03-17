The Rebel Lounge Marks 10 Years

PHOENIX, AX (CelebrityAccess) — The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix announced plans to celebrate the venue’s 10th anniversary with a concert series.

The series kicks off on May 1 and 2 with a pair of shows by the Arizona-based punk band Authority Zero and wraps on June 4th with show by the Tempe-based rock band The Maine.

The series also features Roger Clyne & PH Naffah, The Summer Set, Sacred Reich, Dropout Kings, Breakup Shoes, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Madilyn Mei and more.

The Rebel Lounge opened in Phoenix, Arizona on May 20th 2015 when Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents and Chuckie Duff (formerly of the band Dear and the Headlights) took over the building and returned it to its roots as a live music venue. Since then, the club has provided an important regional stage for upcoming artists with performers such as Chappell Roan, Charley Crockett, Mitski, Men I Trust, TV Girl, Khruangbin, Louis The Child, Declan McKenna, Soccer Mommy, LANY, Still Woozy, Japanese Breakfast, Alex G, and The Garden gracing its stage in recent years.

“When we started talking about how to celebrate The Rebel Lounge turning 10 years old, and we were discussing which bands we would want to feature, we realized it was hard to do one celebration because we work with so many different types of artists,” said The Rebel Lounge’s owner and talent buyer Stephen Chilton. “We immediately knew we wanted to do something that all the valley music fans that support The Rebel could appreciate.“