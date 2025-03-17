Warren Zeiders Announces 2025 ‘Relapse, Lies And Betrayal’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Warren Zeiders has announced his 2025 ‘Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour.’ The new tour will take Zeiders across North America, kicking off on Sept. 11 in Salt Lake City, UT.

The general on-sale begins this Friday, March 21, at 10 AM local time, with fan pre-sale starting Tuesday, March 18, at 10 AM local time through Thursday, March 20, at 10 AM local time. For the complete list of tour dates, see below.

On March 27, Zeiders will kick off his 2025 ‘Relapse’ Tour with a SOLD-OUT show at Nashville’s new venue, The Pinnacle. The previously announced 25+ date major market tour is nearly sold out, with only a handful of tickets remaining in select cities.

Zeiders is a true road warrior and shows no signs of slowing down, playing bigger markets and bigger venues. These 2025 “Relapse” Tour dates follow his incredibly successful 2023-2024 “Pretty Little Poison” headlining tour, which sold over 150k tickets across 55+ SOLD-OUT shows across the US and Canada, including a standout performance at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium and appearances at major festivals like Stagecoach, Faster Horses, Watershed and more, before performing as direct-support on Jelly Roll’s The Beautifully Broken Tour.

His undeniable star power continues to capture audiences across genre lines, and he is rapidly cementing himself as one of Country’s newest and most promising genre staples. In 2024, he earned two fan-voted PEOPLE’s Choice Country nominations and won a CMT Award 2024, and at just 25, Zeiders has already surpassed 3.6 billion+ global career streams and has earned a staggering 2 billion+ TikTok views and 7.8 million+ monthly Spotify listeners. He earned seven coveted spots on Billboard’s 2024 year-end charts and kicked off 2025 with his first-ever European headlining tour. Additionally, in February, Zeiders performed at the 2025 New Faces of Country Music showcase, which is fitting considering he had the No. 2 most-played song on all of Country radio in 2024.

On Friday (3.14), Zeiders released his 21-track album Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal via Warner Records. It was featured on NPR All Songs Considered’s New Music Friday playlist, GQ, Cowboys & Indians, Fox News Digital, and more.

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

BOLD denotes newly-announced 2025 ‘Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour’ tour dates

March 22 – San Diego, CA – Pioneer Square at Petco Park

March 27 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

March 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

March 29 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

April 3 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

April 4 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

April 5 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

April 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

April 11 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

April 13 – Belton, TX – Central Texas State Fair

April 17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

April 18 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

April 19 – St Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 24 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

April 26 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

May 1 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

May 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 3 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 9 – Newport, NY – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

May 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

May 16 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

May 17 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

June 11 – North Lawrence, OH – The Country Fest

June 20 – Wildwood, NJ – Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 26 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

June 27 – Wichita, KS – WAVE

June 28 – Greeley, CO – Greeley Stampede

July 10 – La Porte, IN – LaPorte County Fair

July 11 – Rhinelander, WI – Hodag Country Festival

July 12 – Jacksonville, IL – Morgan County Fair

July 17 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater

July 18 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

July 19 – Hastings, NE – Adams County Fairfest

July 25 – Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair Concert Series

July 26 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino

July 31 – West Fargo, ND – The Lights Amphitheater

August 1 – Arnolds Park, IA – Preservation Plaza

September 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

September 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

September 13 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest *

September 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

September 19 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena *

September 20 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre #

September 22 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place #

September 24 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome #

September 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place #

September 27 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre #

September 28 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre #

October 1 – London, ON – Canada Life Place *

October 2 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

October 4 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

October 5 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre *

October 7 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre *

October 8 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre *

October 23 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater *

October 24 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena *

October 25 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena *

October 30 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater *

October 31 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena *

November 1 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *

November 6 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum *

November 7 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena *

November 8 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center *

November 13 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center *

November 14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

November 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

November 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum *

November 21 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre *

November 22 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center *

* denotes show with Chayce Beckham as support

# denotes show with Dylan Marlowe as support