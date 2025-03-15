Yoshiki WIll Perform The U.S. And Japanese National Anthem At MLB’s Season Opener In Tokyo

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Japanese rocker, composer, and philanthropist Yoshiki has been tapped by Major League Baseball (MLB) to perform the American and Japanese national anthems at the league’s 2025 opening day event in Tokyo.

Set for the Tokyo Dome on March 18th, the event will see Yoshiki perform the anthems in front of a global audience ahead of a game that features reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers who are scheduled to face off against the Chicago Cubs.

The show will be Yoshiki’s first public appearance since undergoing a third major neck surgery in October 2024, following decades of taxing physical performance, both as a rock drummer and classical pianist.

“I feel honored to be part of this major event. I’ve performed the American anthem at Dodger Stadium and Carnegie Hall, but this will be my first time performing the Japanese national anthem in front of a live audience. This will also be my first performance since my neck surgery, but I will do my best to honor these beautiful songs and contribute to the special bond between the U.S., Japan, and the rest of the world,” Yoshiki said.