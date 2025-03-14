Paquin Hires Jasmine Gard And Kenna Conway For Senior Roles

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s Paquin Entertainment Group announced multiple new hires including Jasmine Gard, who was named Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Kenna Conway as Vice President of Marketing.

Prior to joining Paquin, Gard served as VP of Finance at the Toronto-based Guru Studio but held similar roles at Brain Power Studio and the video streaming platform Netflix.

Conway joins Paquin from ASM Global, where she served as Director of Marketing at Desert Diamond Arena, and served for more than a decade in senior marketing roles at Feld Entertainment.

“Jasmine brings extensive financial expertise and strategic leadership to drive our growth, while Kenna’s innovative marketing vision will elevate our brand and engagement. Their combined experience and passion will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate,” a spokesperson for Paquin shared via social media.