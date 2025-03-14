Rapper Key Glock Signs With Republic

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Republic Records has announced the signing of rising rapper Key Glock, who joins the label while maintaining his longstanding relationship with Paper Route Empire, the imprint founded by his late mentor and cousin, Young Dolph.

Born Markeyvius LaShun Cathey and raised in South Memphis, Key Glock was signed to Paper Route Empire in 2017. Since then, he has built a loyal following with a string of successful releases, including Yellow Tape (2020), Yellow Tape 2 (2021), and Glockoma 2 (2023)—all of which cracked the top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Speaking with Billboard, Key Glock described the Republic deal as the beginning of a new chapter, with his upcoming album, Glockaveli, set to drop on the label on May 2nd.

