AEG Presents To Open A New Live Entertainment Venue in Austin

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents has announced plans for a brand-new concert venue in the “Live Music Capital of the World”—Austin, Texas.

Scheduled to officially open its doors in 2027, the new 4,000-capacity venue will be purpose-built for live entertainment, hosting a range of programming, including concerts, performances, conferences, and private and community events.

Once completed, the venue will feature more than 65,000 square feet of floor space, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, luxury suites, VIP seating, and backstage amenities such as spacious, artist-friendly dressing rooms, green rooms, and top-tier production capabilities.

The venue will serve as the anchor for River Park, a 109-acre mixed-use development in Austin’s trendy Riverside neighborhood. The development will blend residential, office, and entertainment spaces with parkland and public gathering areas.

Details on the opening date, first performances, venue name, and ticket sales will be announced in the coming months.

“This project will strengthen Austin’s rich musical legacy and create new opportunities for artists, fans, and the local economy,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “We look forward to welcoming AEG Presents to our city.”

“We have always wanted to build a venue from the ground up in Austin, but we wanted to make sure the timing and location were right and that we had partners aligned with our vision,” said Shawn Trell, AEG Presents’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We’re grateful to Mayor Watson and the City of Austin for their support.”