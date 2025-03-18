Diego Ave Signs A Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Position Music has announced a global publishing deal with Diego Ave, the Grammy-winning engineer and producer.

Diego Avendaño is an award-winning producer with three Grammy Awards, thirteen Platinum plaques, numerous Gold certifications, and billions of catalog streams. He is known for collaborations with artists such as Post Malone, Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Latto, Coi Leray, Toosii, Saweetie, Lay Bankz, Hunxho, Tyga, Shoreline Mafia, Lil Durk, and many more.

“Having worked personally with Delmar [Powell] over the past year, I am very excited to finally call Position home,” says Diego Ave. “The reason I chose to sign with Position is because they believe in me and my vision. They genuinely care about their artists and are always pushing hard to create new opportunities for success.”

“Diego Ave is a certified hitmaker whose impact on hip-hop is undeniable,” says Delmar Powell, VP of A&R at Position Music. “With over two billion streams and a track record of delivering for the biggest names in the game, his ear for hits and relentless work ethic set him apart. From crafting chart-topping records to shaping the sound of today’s hip-hop artists, Diego continues to push the culture forward. His legend is still being written, and there’s no ceiling to what’s next. We are thrilled to have him join the Position Music family.”

Diego Ave is managed by Oliver “Big Papa” Harvey and King Wizard of Underdog Music.

“Having worked with several music publishers, Position’s artist-focused approach to publishing has been a breath of fresh air,” says Harvey. “I have been super impressed by both their creative and administrative departments. I believe Position is a great fit for Diego. He has a strong team behind him, and myself, King Wizard, and the rest of us at Underdog Music are very excited to be working alongside the Position team.”