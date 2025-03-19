Beats + Bytes: The Entertainment Event of the Year

The biggest entertainment event of 2025 isn’t a TV show, a movie, or an album… it’s a game.

By Nue Agency’s Jesse Kirshbaum

We’ve been seeing this trend for years, but it’s finally happened. Video games are now the biggest blockbusters and they present huge opportunities for other industries. In this case, Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated release of the year – perhaps in all of entertainment – and it could have a landmark impact on music.

GTA creator, Rockstar Games, has kept music at the core of its DNA since inception. It was incubated by a former label executive, Sam Houser, inside of BMG. Music is a big reason why their games have been so successful and intertwined with culture. GTA VI will follow the same format that has worked for them time and time again, with in-game radio stations, an original soundtrack, exclusive DJ sets, cameos, fan encouraged playlists, and more.

There are truly so many opportunities for music in gaming right now. This week is the Game Developers Conference in SF. Interestingly, it’s receiving a lot more interest than in past years from people in other areas of entertainment. Beyond the devs with fancy parties and big meetings, marketing execs are coming in to build out the picture of the broader entertainment opportunity.

Music, in particular, can be used to launch games, bring awareness to both earned media and PR, create exciting in-game moments, generate cultural capital and relevance and, in many ways, be the partner that will take the game to new heights.

Let’s look at a couple hot areas where music impacts gaming:

Music Strategy for Studios: Epic, Activation, EA & Riot have had BIG success with music integrations. More gaming companies should seize this opportunity to incorporate music strategies. From IRL events to soundtracks and exclusives, every studio needs to think about music for the games and their studio as a whole.

Breaking an Artist: The holy grail of any platform partner is to help break artists and songs. Gaming can be the perfect medium to launch a song or break an artist. It requires the right sync and right gaming studio to take a chance. When it works, it beats every promo strategy.

In-Game Bookings: Playing gigs inside a venue in a game is a great idea. Grand Theft has different DJs playing different venues.

Metaverse Experiences: We are seeing that an always-on music venue isn’t best in Roblox, but integrating performances into already successful games gives the best win for the artist, brand, and player (the game gets a boost, too). The artist can get in front of millions of built-in audiences and the players get an awesome in-game experience.

Mobile Gaming: The economics of mobile gaming are very appealing. Accessibility via the phone and microtractions win. Use an artist as the catalyst and it can be extremely successful. Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm was a perfect match when it launched 8 years ago via studio, Metamoki. Why isn’t this model replicated left and right? Candy Crush is minting money. What can’t be skinned by a brand like Sour Patch Kids? Opportunity is there. Everyone has a phone and is using it all day long. RZA’s Chessboxin?

Artists Marketing Games: Ed Sheeran partnered with Pokémon GO for a unique in-game event, bringing players an exclusive virtual concert featuring his hit songs. As part of the collaboration, fans could also unlock a special Squirtle with sunglasses, a nod to Sheeran’s longtime love for the game and its iconic characters.

Telegram Games: Telegram Games are generating buzz, attracting both players and developers, but the platform’s algorithm is holding them back. While excitement is high, limited discoverability is making it hard for games to reach a wider audience. Hype alone won’t sustain momentum. Visibility and better recommendations are key. The question is, will Telegram adapt, or will the trend fade out?

Twinned Virtual Experiences: Twinned virtual experiences are blurring the lines between gaming and real-world events, with Coachella now in Fortnite. Players can explore festival-inspired spaces, engage in interactive activities, and experience the vibe from anywhere. While the concept is exciting, the challenge lies in making these digital events feel as immersive as the real thing.

AR/VR Games: AR/VR games are redefining play, merging real-world scavenger hunts with digital immersion. This blend of IRL and virtual keeps players engaged, but success depends on seamless integration. As tech evolves, these AR filters are going to be the status quo for all interactive experiences.

Streamers and Music: Live streaming from home and on TikTok is booming, and this next generation of streamers will be the new stars. This is a fresh outlet for musicians who can help set this trend with in-stream concerts, practice sessions, and marathon Q&As. This was born out of the gaming community but is quickly becoming the next evolution of reality star-making.

Jesse Kirshbaum

Co-Founder of Nue