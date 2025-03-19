AEG Presents Pacts With South Korea’s KQ Entertainment To Oversee ATEEZ’s Touring Biz

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced a new multi-year partnership with South Korea’s pioneering record label KQ Entertainment, the company behind the boy band ATEEZ, to expand K-Pop’s reach among international fans.

Under the terms of the deal, AEG Presents will oversee the production of all ATEEZ worldwide tours, following the band’s succesful debut at Coachella last year as they become the first male K-pop group to perform at the festival.

ATEEZ has already established itself as a major touring act, with successful tours such as The Fellowship: Break The Wall in 2022 and 2023, as well as their ongoing Towards the Light: Will to Power tour.

They have also demonstrated the ability to fill major international venues, including sold-out shows at Citi Field in New York City and two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. During their recent European tour, ATEEZ became the first K-pop artist to headline a concert at the 40,000-capacity La Défense Arena and sold more than 180,000 tickets for shows in Lyon, Milan, and Zurich, among other cities.