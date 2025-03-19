(Hypebot) – Music promotion platform Groover expands artists services with the goal of empowering musicians and DJs by providing them with the tools they need to gain visibility and meaningful opportunities in the music industry.

At launch in 2018, Groover focused on connecting artists with curators, labels, managers, and media. With these updates, the platform further bridges the gap between independent musicians and professionals who can elevate their careers.

“Our mission has always been to help independent artists get heard and grow their careers by

connecting them to the right music curators and pros,” said Romain Palmieri, CEO at Groover.

“This rebrand represents a new era for Groover – one that reflects our growth, our vibrant

community, and our continued innovation in the space.”

Groover expands Artist Services and Toolkit

Charts – A new music discovery tool that increases emerging artists’

– A new music discovery tool that increases emerging artists’ visibility, and helps curators discover top trending tracks.

SoundCloud Integration – Artists can now automatically pull track info from SoundCloud to launch campaigns faster, streamlining the submission process.

– Artists can now automatically pull track info from SoundCloud to launch campaigns faster, streamlining the submission process. New DJ Category – A new category dedicated to the growth of DJs – More curators, bookers, and media partners dedicated to a DJ’s career growth

– A new category dedicated to the growth of DJs – More curators, bookers, and media partners dedicated to a DJ’s career growth Enhanced Curator Profiles – New profile updates highlight aspects that best match the artist, showcase recent opportunities provided by curators, and improve the overall display for better transparency.

– New profile updates highlight aspects that best match the artist, showcase recent opportunities provided by curators, and improve the overall display for better transparency. Expanded Global Accessibility – Groover is now available in German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian, with localized content to make the platform more accessible to its worldwide community.

– Groover is now available in German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian, with localized content to make the platform more accessible to its worldwide community. Social Media Shares – Artists can now access ready-made stories to share their achievements with Groover on social media, directing fans to stream their latest release.

