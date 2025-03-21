Reservoir Announces Publishing Deal With El DeBarge

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media, an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new publishing deal with five-time Grammy-nominated R&B songwriter and performer El DeBarge. The deal includes hits from his catalog as a solo artist and as a member of the family group DeBarge, as well as future works.

DeBarge’s musical journey began in his youth when he and his siblings were signed to Motown Records by Berry Gordy under the group DeBarge. The group rose to fame throughout the 1980s, releasing five albums and dominating the R&B and Pop charts over the decade. El DeBarge penned some of the group’s biggest hits, including “You Wear It Well,” “Time Will Reveal,” “Love Me in a Special Way,” “All This Love,” and “I Like It.” In addition to several of these tracks topping Billboard charts, these fan-favorite songs have also been sampled by artists including Beyoncé, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Bada$$, Ashanti, Tupac, and the Notorious B.I.G., which continues to introduce the music to new listeners.

By 1986, DeBarge embarked on a successful solo career. His self-titled debut album featured hit singles, including “Who’s Johnny,” which rose to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #1 on the Hot R&B chart and was featured in the movie Short Circuit. His 1994 album, Heart, Mind and Soul, was co-produced by Babyface and resulted in charting success with singles like “Slide” and “Where is My Love.” DeBarge returned to releasing music in 2010 with his fifth album, Second Chance, which earned him three Grammy nominations.

He has collaborated with legends like Dionne Warwick, Al Green, Lalah Hathaway, Quincy Jones, and the Isley Brothers throughout his career. In 2023, Rolling Stone included El DeBarge on its list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. El recently returned to the studio with renowned producer Cory Rooney to record his first new solo album in over a decade.

On the deal, DeBarge commented, “I’m thrilled to be entering this deal with Reservoir. With Faith Newman’s passion and the entire team’s belief in me and my music, I am pleased to call Reservoir my new home. I’m excited to have their support and partnership in this next phase of my career.”

Reservoir EVP of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman also said, “I’ve been a fan of DeBarge and El in particular since I was 16 years old, so I’m incredibly humbled to welcome him and his evergreen hits to the Reservoir family. His music has touched generations, and we are excited to work with him to further amplify his incredible catalog.” She added, “I have also heard some of his new recordings, and I can say unequivocally that his voice – that singular tenor – is still as special as it’s always been.”