Primary Wave Acquires A Stake In The Catalog of Rap Legend Notorious B.I.G.

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Estate of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. has sold a stake in his catalog to the music publisher Primary Wave. The New York City-based company, which also owns rights to music by artists such as Kurt Cobain and John Lennon, confirmed the deal on Thursday but did not provide additional financial details, including its ownership stake in the catalog or the scope of their investment.

While Primary Wave did not disclose the value of the catalog, sources told the Hollywood Reporter that publishing rights to the catalog had previously been offered at around $100 million, with master rights included for an additional $30 to $50 million. Additionally, sources told THR that Primary Wave had acquired a 50% stake in the catalog.

The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, became one of the most influential rappers of his generation, recording hits such as “Big Poppa,” “Hypnotize,” and “Mo Money Mo Problems,” along with two #1 records before his untimely death by gunfire following the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles in 1997.

Following his passing, his mother, Violetta Wallace, assumed control of her son’s estate but passed away last month at the age of 72.