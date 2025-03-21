A Former Employee Of Eminem Facing Federal Charges After The Rapper’s Unreleased Music Leaks Online

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Federal law enforcement officials have charged a former employee of Marshall Mathers, better known as the rapper Eminem, with multiple crimes in connection with the leak of unreleased music.

Joseph Strange, 46, of Holly, Michigan, is facing charges of criminal copyright infringement and interstate transportation of stolen goods after allegedly releasing music created by Mathers.

According to the FBI, they were contacted by another employee of Mathers who had discovered a list of his unreleased music for sale on various websites. The FBI identified multiple individuals who had purchased the music, and those buyers identified Strange—an employee of Mathers from 2007 to 2021—as the alleged seller.

“Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Beck.

If convicted, Mr. Strange faces up to 15 years in prison along with significant financial penalties.