Ticketmaster Warns Against Fake Ticket Seller In Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster Ireland and several of their partners in the sports and venue worlds, shared an urgent warning about a Dublin-based ticket seller who they allege has been falsely claiming to be an authorized Ticketmaster rep.

In a statement shared on their social media channels, Ticketmaster warned fans of the alleged fraudster and stated that verified tickets can only be purchased directly from Ticketmaster’s platform and not through a third party.

“A Dublin-based fake ticket seller is promising fans advance tickets and/or tickets for last minute collection from the venue on show night that do not exist,” Ticketmaster said. “Unfortunately, some fans have already lost large sums of money to this individual.”

According to Ticketmaster, they are collaborating with Ireland’s An Garda Siochána to implement enhanced security and ticket verification for upcoming events.

The statement was issued on behalf of Ticketmaster’s Ireland operations along with 3Arena, Aviva Stadium, Croke Park, FAI, IRFU, MCD Productions, and Festival Republic.