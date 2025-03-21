Ninja Tune Partners With Video Game Integration Platform Reactional Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Ninja Tune, the pioneering indie dance brand, has formed a strategic partnership with Reactional Music, a music personalization platform that allows fans to integrate music in gaming, automotive, and other digital environments.

As part of the agreement, Ninja Tunes’ labels and publishing division, Just Isn’t Music, will license their catalogues for use on Reactional’s music personalization and delivery platform.

Reactional’s interactive music engine allows developers to integrate music inside of games, allowing them to create custom playlists in real time, integrating music in-game.

As part of the integration, music will be enabled as an in-game purchase at scale for the first time, generating potential new revenue streams from a games market worth an estimated $223.1 billion* in 2023, according to MIDiA.

“Ninja Tune has always been at the forefront of exploring new ways to connect artists with audiences, and the gaming space presents an incredible opportunity to do just that. Reactional Music’s approach aligns with our commitment to innovation, extending the reach of our catalog to game developers and billions of gamers worldwide. With gaming playing a major role in music discovery, we’re excited to see how this partnership unlocks new creative and commercial possibilities,” stated Marie Clausen, Managing Director, North America, Ninja Tune.

“In partnering with Ninja Tune we are bringing together some of the world’s leading innovators and creators in music with leading games developers, creators and technologists. The music fan wants new ways to experience their favorite music and to enjoy discovering new music. Bringing artists, creators and developers closer together is at the center of our strategy to enable a new generation of music delivery and music consumption and a new way of bringing entertainment together with consumers on any device, anywhere,” added Reactional President David Knox.