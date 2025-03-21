Neil Young Cancels His Tour Opener In Ukraine

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock icon Neil Young has canceled his tour opener in Ukraine, citing security issues in the war-torn concert.

“Our concert in Ukraine is canceled,” Young said in a statement shared on his website. “We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much. I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini.”

The concert, which Young announced several weeks ago, was the kick-off for his Love Earth tour, and was billed as a free event in support of Ukraine. The tour will now get underway on June 18th in Rättvik, Sweden.

Earlier this week, negotiators from Ukraine and Russia agreed to a limited ceasefire, but key details, including what targets in both countries might be off limits, are still being ironed out, according to a report by the Associated Press.