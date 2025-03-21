Chris Martignago Named VP Of A&R At Prescription Songs

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs announced the promotion of Chris Martignago to VP of A&R.

Based in Nashville, young brings more than a decade of A&R experience to his new role. He began his career at Atlantic Records where he helped to establish the A&R Research department before joining Prescription Songs in 2021.

Since joining Prescription, Martignago will continue to collaborate with the recently-signed Trent Dabbs, alongside Anderson East, JT Daly, Nick Lobel and Tony Esterly, among others.

“Since joining Prescription Songs, Chris has shown exceptional leadership and creative skills,” says Rhea Pasricha, Prescription Songs’ Head of A&R, West Coast. “He has championed and ushered in diverse talent and has helped to shape the future of our roster with his keen ear and passion for artistry. We’re thrilled to see him step into this new role as VP of A&R in Nashville.”

Chris Martignago adds, “I have learned so much and we’ve made excellent progress here in Nashville during my first 4 years at the company. I am looking forward to continuing to champion our exceptional creative team and roster with the opportunity of this new role. I am grateful to Rhea for the faith she has in me and my ability to step up to the challenge.”