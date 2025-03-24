Tiago PZK And Terry Swims Debut Crossover Hit ‘Sometimes’ Live From Buenos Aires

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Ever since their groundbreaking alliance, multifaceted Argentine superstar Tiago PZK and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Teddy Swims have established an equal admiration for each other’s craft. They have become good friends with a shared forward-thinking vision for the future of music. For Tiago, it’s only right to show Swims where it all began—his hometown, Buenos Aires.

On Thursday, through a spur-of-the-moment Instagram post, Tiago PZK quickly spread the word of his surprise appearance at the Rivadavia Park in Buenos Aires – the humble setting where the Argentine rap community Quinto Escalón was born. Joining forces for the first time in Tiago’s hometown, the artists debuted their smash hit “Sometimes” to life. Continuing this intimate celebration for over 3,000 fans, Tiago and Swims performed a rendition of their collaboration “The Door” and a spin on Swims’ global hit “Lose Control” before rounding off the evening with a fiery Tiago PZK-styled freestyle.

“It was an honor to take such a big international artist to where I started and give the people from my city this experience.” – Tiago PZK

Tiago has also revealed that he will be joining Swims for anticipated guest performances at Lollapalooza Argentina (Saturday, March 22) and Lollapalooza Chile (Sunday, March 23).

Home to the crossover hit, Tiago PZK celebrated the release of his latest studio EP, Gotti B, earlier this month. In a subtle continuation of his sophomore album GOTTI A, Tiago presented an all-new unprecedented and experiential playlist both sonically and visually enhanced. On it, Tiago and his superstar alter ego Gotti work in tandem to conquer global domination – unleashing the perfect storm on this experimental masterpiece. The EP’s focus track, “Sometimes,” alongside Swims, navigates through the turbulent highs and lows of love and heartbreak, coming face to face with a battle of retrospection.