CTS Eventim Taps Andrea Grancini As CEO At TicketOne

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) – CTS Eventim has announced the appointment of Andrea Grancini as CEO of its Italian ticketing subsidiary, TicketOne.

Grancini, who most recently served as the company’s General Manager, will assume the role of CEO following Stefano Lionetti’s decision to step down after nearly two decades in the position.

With two decades of experience in the ticketing industry, Grancini has been part of the TicketOne team since its inception. He was appointed General Manager and board director in 2018. In his new role, he will report directly to Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim.

Lionetti will remain on TicketOne’s board and continue in his general management role to help facilitate the leadership transition.

During his 18-year tenure, Lionetti played a pivotal role in establishing TicketOne as one of Italy’s leading ticketing services, including overseeing the company’s acquisition by CTS Eventim in 2008.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Stefano for his outstanding leadership and the many successes we have achieved together,” said Schulenberg. “I am pleased that he will continue to contribute his expertise as a member of the board. Congratulations to Andrea on his well-deserved appointment as CEO. I look forward to working alongside him as he leads TicketOne into a promising future.”

“I’m truly grateful for the trust that Chairman Klaus-Peter Schulenberg and the shareholders have placed in me, and I’m really excited about the chance to lead TicketOne into its next chapter. I would also like to take a moment to sincerely thank Stefano for all these years of collaboration. Together, we have achieved significant results. The future looks bright, and I can’t wait to work alongside our amazing teams as we continue creating innovative solutions for our promoters, clients, and customers,” said Andrea Grancini, CEO of TicketOne.

“It has been an incredible honor to lead TicketOne for the past 18 years. I am proud of everything we have accomplished together. Andrea’s dedication and expertise make him the ideal leader for the future. I am confident TicketOne will continue to thrive under his leadership, and I look forward to supporting him during the transition,” added Stefano Lionetti, outgoing CEO of TicketOne.