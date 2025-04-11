Triple 8 Management Partners With AI Company Sureel To Protect Its Clients’ IP

(CelebrityAccesss) — According to Triple 8 Management, the deal will provide the company with access to Sureel’s suite of tools, enabling their clients to opt in or out of having their intellectual property used in AI training datasets and to protect their artistic styles from being used without consent.

The tools also allow Triple 8’s clients to monetize their influence within the AI landscape, creating new avenues for licensing and revenue generation.

“We’re committed to fostering an environment where our artists can create freely without fear of exploitation,” said Paul Steele, Partner at Triple 8 Management. “AI is reshaping the industry, and this partnership with Sureel ensures our artists’ rights are not only protected but also positioned to benefit from these advancements. Sureel streamlines that process, so AI companies know exactly how to respect our roster’s preferences—and our artists see a clear path to protect and monetize their work.”

“Our artists’ creativity is their most valuable asset,” Steele continued. “By working with Sureel, we’re taking a bold step forward—ensuring they not only retain ownership of their work but also unlock new financial opportunities in an AI-powered future.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Triple 8 Management on this first-of-its-kind initiative,” said Aileen Crowley, Co-President of Sureel. “It’s imperative for the creative community to lead the next phase of growth in the music + AI business, and this partnership demonstrates exactly how artists can protect their work while unlocking new opportunities.”