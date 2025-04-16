Dan Van Ness Named Director of Entertainment At Agua Caliente Casinos

Rancho Mirage, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Agua Caliente Casinos announced the appointment of industry veteran Dan Van Ness as Director of Entertainment.

In his new role, Van Ness will oversee all entertainment operation, collaborating with talent buyers to develop programming at the company’s three properties in Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.

He will report directly to Pearl Aguinaldo, VP of Marketing, and Saverio R. Scheri III, Chief Operating Officer of Agua Caliente Casinos.

With more than 35 years of industry experience, Van Ness most recently served as Entertainment Tech Production Manager, where he was responsible for managing entertainment production across all three properties. His resume also includes past toles at Station Casinos, Treasure Island, and Westgate Las Vegas.

He has a law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego.

“I am honored to take on this new role at Agua Caliente Casinos,” said Van Ness. “These venues have built a strong reputation for delivering first-class entertainment, and I look forward to working with our team to continue providing unforgettable experiences for both guests and artists.”