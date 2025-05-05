Bad Bunny Plots International Stadium Tour For 2025 & 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning reggaetón and Latin trap icon Bad Bunny has shared details of his upcoming “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour,” set to hit stadiums across Europe and the Americas in late 2025 and early 2026.

The 23-date tour kicks off on Friday, November 21, 2025, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and will make stops throughout Central and South America, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, where he’s slated to perform at São Paulo’s Allianz Parque on February 20, 2026.

He’s also scheduled to perform at ENGIE Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on February 28, along with a show in Japan in March—though details for the latter date have yet to be announced.

Bad Bunny’s European and UK leg begins at Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona on May 22 and is scheduled to conclude at King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on July 22, with stops in cities such as London, Paris, Lisbon, Milan, and Warsaw, among others.

The tour supports his sixth studio album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” which spent three consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 and continues strong with 13 weeks in the Top 10.

He was also featured in an NPR Tiny Desk concert, which became the most-watched premiere in the long-running series.

Tickets for the “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” go on sale starting Friday, May 9.

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” Dates:

*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE

Nov 21 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico*

Dec 05 | San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional

Dec 10 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Dec 11 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Jan 23 | Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Jan 30 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional*

Feb 05 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional

Feb 13 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate

Feb 20 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

Feb 28 | Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium

March 2026 | Tokyo, Japan

May 22 | Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic

May 26 | Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz

May 30 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

May 31 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 20 | Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 23 | Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome

Jun 27 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 01 | Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome

Jul 04 | Paris, France | La Defense Arena

Jul 10 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena

Jul 14 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy

Jul 17 | Milan, Italy | La Maura

Jul 22 | Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium