Bad Bunny Plots International Stadium Tour For 2025 & 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning reggaetón and Latin trap icon Bad Bunny has shared details of his upcoming “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour,” set to hit stadiums across Europe and the Americas in late 2025 and early 2026.
The 23-date tour kicks off on Friday, November 21, 2025, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and will make stops throughout Central and South America, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, where he’s slated to perform at São Paulo’s Allianz Parque on February 20, 2026.
He’s also scheduled to perform at ENGIE Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on February 28, along with a show in Japan in March—though details for the latter date have yet to be announced.
Bad Bunny’s European and UK leg begins at Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona on May 22 and is scheduled to conclude at King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on July 22, with stops in cities such as London, Paris, Lisbon, Milan, and Warsaw, among others.
The tour supports his sixth studio album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” which spent three consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 and continues strong with 13 weeks in the Top 10.
He was also featured in an NPR Tiny Desk concert, which became the most-watched premiere in the long-running series.
Tickets for the “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” go on sale starting Friday, May 9.
“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” Dates:
*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE
Nov 21 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico*
Dec 05 | San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional
Dec 10 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP
Dec 11 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP
Jan 23 | Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Jan 30 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional*
Feb 05 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional
Feb 13 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate
Feb 20 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque
Feb 28 | Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium
March 2026 | Tokyo, Japan
May 22 | Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic
May 26 | Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz
May 30 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano
May 31 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 20 | Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena
Jun 23 | Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome
Jun 27 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 01 | Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome
Jul 04 | Paris, France | La Defense Arena
Jul 10 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena
Jul 14 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy
Jul 17 | Milan, Italy | La Maura
Jul 22 | Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium