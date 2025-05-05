SOCAN Celebrates Quebecois Music At The 2025 SOCAN Gala

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) marked its 100th anniversary on May 4th when it awarded more than 100 trophies in 25 categories, recognizing the achievements of songwriters, screen composers and music publishers from Québec and French-speaking Canada.
Hosted by Rebecca Makonnen and under the musical direction of Chloé Lacasse, the 34th annual SOCAN Gala took place on Sunday at Montréal’s La TOHU with a night of tributes, performances, and more.
Winners for the night included Charlotte Cardin and Jason Brando, who took home the top honors for Songwriter of the Year and Non-Performing Songwriter of the Year, respectively.
Banx & Ranx earned the Songwriter of the Year – Producer award and Cristobal Tapia de Veer was lauded with the 2025 Screen Composer of the Year Award.
A total of twelve Popular Song Awards were recognized this year, including “Partout,” “Le blanc des yeux,” “Une bouteille à la mer,” “80’s,” “Vol à l’étalage,” “Printemps,” “Ensemble,” “Rien d’autre que toi,” “Night in Paris V. F.,” “Fake Friends,” “La fin du show” et “Feel Good.”
Performances for 2025 included Marie-Denise Pelletier, who paid homage to Diane Juster with a take on her song “Ce matin” before receiving her Lifetime Achievement Award. Simon Godin, Luce Dufault, Jorane, Vincent Vallières, Ivan Boivin-Flamand, and Jeanne Coté paid musical tribute to the legendary Canadian songwriter Richard Séguin with an interpretation of some of his greatest hits.
2025 MONTRÉAL SOCAN GALA AWARD WINNERS
SOCAN ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Cultural Impact Award
“La Vi Ti-Neg”
Performed by: Muzion
Songwriters: J.Kyll (Jenny Saldago), Imposs (Stanley Saldago), Dramatik (Jocelyn Bruno), LD-One (Ludwine Dujean), HAIG V
Publishers: Ad Litteram, Avenue Éditorial
Songwriter of the Year
Charlotte Cardin
Songwriter of the Year – Non-Performer
Jason Brando
Songwriter of the Year – Producer
Banx & Ranx
Screen Composer of the Year
Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Lifetime Achievement Award
Diane Juster
Publisher of the Year
Face Trois Musique / Third Side Music
International Award
Kaytranada
All Achievement Award winners receive The SOCAN trophy — the only major industry award that also doubles as a musical instrument.
POPULAR SONGS (FRANCOPHONE)
“Partout,” “Le blanc des yeux,” and “Une bouteille à la mer”
Performed by: Roxane Bruneau
Songwriters: Roxane Bruneau, Mathieu Brisset
Publishers: Les Éditions Musique Variole, Les Éditions Inspire
“80’s”
Performed by: FouKi
Songwriters: Adel “Poolboy” Kazi-Aoual, Clément “Pops” Langlois-Légaré, Léo Fougères “FouKi,” Marc “Ruffsound” Vincent
Publishers: Disques 7ième Ciel, Les Éditions Lauréa
“Vol à l’étalage”
Performed by: Les Trois Accords
Songwriters: Alexandre Parr, Simon Proulx, Charles Dubreuil, Pierre-Luc Boisvert
Publisher: Les Éditions de La Tribu
“Printemps”
Performed by: Koriass
Songwriters: Emmanuel Dubois, Marc “Ruffsound” Vincent, Robert Lord, Alex (A.C.) Castillo Vasquez
Publishers: Disques 7ième Ciel, Les Éditions Lauréa
“Ensemble”
Performed by: Aliocha Schneider
Songwriters: Aliocha Schneider, Marc-André Gilbert
Publishers: Éditorial Avenue, Productions Éléphant
“Rien d’autre que toi”
Performed by: 2Frères
Songwriter: Steve Marin
Publishers: Éditions Musicor, Éditorial Avenue
“Night in Paris V F”
Performed by: Mike Demero with Aloe Blacc & Alexe
Songwriters: Mike Demero, Alexe
Publishers: Artifice, Bloc Note Publishing
“Fake Friends”
Performed by: Billie du Page
Songwriters: Billie du Page, Lucas Liberatore, Brittany Kwasnik
“La fin du show”
Performed by: Les Cowboys Fringants
Songwriters: Jérôme Dupras, Jean-François Pauzé, Marie-Annick Lépine
Publishers: Les Éditions de la Tribu, Éditions JFP
“Feel Good”
Performed by: Charlotte Cardin
Songwriters: Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando, Lubalin, Marco Royal, Mathieu Sénéchal
Publisher: Big Boy Éditions
POPULAR SONGS (ANGLOPHONE)
“Confetti”
Performed by: Charlotte Cardin
Songwriters: Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando, Lubalin
Publisher: Big Boy Éditions
“Take Me Away (My Love)”
Performed by: Mike Demero & Zagata
Songwriters: Mike Demero, Louis Blouin, Zacharie “Soke” Raymond, Lucas Liberatore, Zagata
Publishers: Artifice, Coyote Records
INTERNATIONAL SONG AWARD
“Évidemment”
Performed by: La Zarra
Songwriters: Zacharie “Soke” Raymond, Yannick “KNY Factory” Rastogi, Benny Adam, Fatima Zahra Hafdi
Publisher: Coyote Records
“ANTIFRAGILE”
Performed by: LE SSERAFIM
Songwriter: Isabella Lovestory (SOCAN) and 12 additional non-SOCAN co-writers
SOCAN SPECIAL AWARDS
Breakout Award
Fredz
Country Music Award
Salebarbes
Electronic Music Award
Priori
Hip-Hop Music Award
Souldia & Lost
R&B Music Award
Zeina
Global Music Award
Waahli
Jan V. Matejcek Award (New Classical Music)
Caroline Lizotte
Hagood Hardy Award (Jazz Music)
Dominique Fils-Aimé
Partner in Music Award
TRAM7
Breakout Screen Composer of the Year
Olivier Bibeau
Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee
Richard Séguin
FILM AND TELEVISION MUSIC AWARDS
Domestic Television Music Award – Fiction or Drama
-
“STAT” – Composer: Miklos Simpson (Aetios Distributions Inc.)
-
“Indéfendable” – Composer: Guy Kaye (Pixcom International Inc.)
-
“Wong and Winchester” – Composer: Kim Gaboury (Pixcom International Inc.)
Domestic Television Music Award – Non-fiction or Public Affairs
-
“Salut bonjour” – Composer: Gaétan Essiambre (ÉditionsTM Inc.)
Domestic Television Music Award – Youth Programming
-
“L’île Kilucru” – Composer: Rémy Tremblay (Les Éditions Gallen Musique Enr., Les Éditions Zone3)
International TV Music Award
-
Film: “Smile” – Composer: Cristobal Tapia de Veer
-
TV Series: “The White Lotus” – Composers: Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Kim Neundorf
Film Music
-
“Kings of Coke” – Composer: Ramachandra Borcar
Herbert Ruff Award for Audiovisual Post-Synchronization
Les Éditions Backstage Passes