SOCAN Celebrates Quebecois Music At The 2025 SOCAN Gala

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) marked its 100th anniversary on May 4th when it awarded more than 100 trophies in 25 categories, recognizing the achievements of songwriters, screen composers and music publishers from Québec and French-speaking Canada.

Hosted by Rebecca Makonnen and under the musical direction of Chloé Lacasse, the 34th annual SOCAN Gala took place on Sunday at Montréal’s La TOHU with a night of tributes, performances, and more.

Winners for the night included Charlotte Cardin and Jason Brando, who took home the top honors for Songwriter of the Year and Non-Performing Songwriter of the Year, respectively.

Banx & Ranx earned the Songwriter of the Year – Producer award and Cristobal Tapia de Veer was lauded with the 2025 Screen Composer of the Year Award.

A total of twelve Popular Song Awards were recognized this year, including “Partout,” “Le blanc des yeux,” “Une bouteille à la mer,” “80’s,” “Vol à l’étalage,” “Printemps,” “Ensemble,” “Rien d’autre que toi,” “Night in Paris V. F.,” “Fake Friends,” “La fin du show” et “Feel Good.”

Performances for 2025 included Marie-Denise Pelletier, who paid homage to Diane Juster with a take on her song “Ce matin” before receiving her Lifetime Achievement Award. Simon Godin, Luce Dufault, Jorane, Vincent Vallières, Ivan Boivin-Flamand, and Jeanne Coté paid musical tribute to the legendary Canadian songwriter Richard Séguin with an interpretation of some of his greatest hits.

2025 MONTRÉAL SOCAN GALA AWARD WINNERS

SOCAN ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Cultural Impact Award

“La Vi Ti-Neg”

Performed by: Muzion

Songwriters: J.Kyll (Jenny Saldago), Imposs (Stanley Saldago), Dramatik (Jocelyn Bruno), LD-One (Ludwine Dujean), HAIG V

Publishers: Ad Litteram, Avenue Éditorial

Songwriter of the Year

Charlotte Cardin

Songwriter of the Year – Non-Performer

Jason Brando

Songwriter of the Year – Producer

Banx & Ranx

Screen Composer of the Year

Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Lifetime Achievement Award

Diane Juster

Publisher of the Year

Face Trois Musique / Third Side Music

International Award

Kaytranada

All Achievement Award winners receive The SOCAN trophy — the only major industry award that also doubles as a musical instrument.

POPULAR SONGS (FRANCOPHONE)

“Partout,” “Le blanc des yeux,” and “Une bouteille à la mer”

Performed by: Roxane Bruneau

Songwriters: Roxane Bruneau, Mathieu Brisset

Publishers: Les Éditions Musique Variole, Les Éditions Inspire

“80’s”

Performed by: FouKi

Songwriters: Adel “Poolboy” Kazi-Aoual, Clément “Pops” Langlois-Légaré, Léo Fougères “FouKi,” Marc “Ruffsound” Vincent

Publishers: Disques 7ième Ciel, Les Éditions Lauréa

“Vol à l’étalage”

Performed by: Les Trois Accords

Songwriters: Alexandre Parr, Simon Proulx, Charles Dubreuil, Pierre-Luc Boisvert

Publisher: Les Éditions de La Tribu

“Printemps”

Performed by: Koriass

Songwriters: Emmanuel Dubois, Marc “Ruffsound” Vincent, Robert Lord, Alex (A.C.) Castillo Vasquez

Publishers: Disques 7ième Ciel, Les Éditions Lauréa

“Ensemble”

Performed by: Aliocha Schneider

Songwriters: Aliocha Schneider, Marc-André Gilbert

Publishers: Éditorial Avenue, Productions Éléphant

“Rien d’autre que toi”

Performed by: 2Frères

Songwriter: Steve Marin

Publishers: Éditions Musicor, Éditorial Avenue

“Night in Paris V F”

Performed by: Mike Demero with Aloe Blacc & Alexe

Songwriters: Mike Demero, Alexe

Publishers: Artifice, Bloc Note Publishing

“Fake Friends”

Performed by: Billie du Page

Songwriters: Billie du Page, Lucas Liberatore, Brittany Kwasnik

“La fin du show”

Performed by: Les Cowboys Fringants

Songwriters: Jérôme Dupras, Jean-François Pauzé, Marie-Annick Lépine

Publishers: Les Éditions de la Tribu, Éditions JFP

“Feel Good”

Performed by: Charlotte Cardin

Songwriters: Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando, Lubalin, Marco Royal, Mathieu Sénéchal

Publisher: Big Boy Éditions

POPULAR SONGS (ANGLOPHONE)

“Confetti”

Performed by: Charlotte Cardin

Songwriters: Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando, Lubalin

Publisher: Big Boy Éditions

“Take Me Away (My Love)”

Performed by: Mike Demero & Zagata

Songwriters: Mike Demero, Louis Blouin, Zacharie “Soke” Raymond, Lucas Liberatore, Zagata

Publishers: Artifice, Coyote Records

INTERNATIONAL SONG AWARD

“Évidemment”

Performed by: La Zarra

Songwriters: Zacharie “Soke” Raymond, Yannick “KNY Factory” Rastogi, Benny Adam, Fatima Zahra Hafdi

Publisher: Coyote Records

“ANTIFRAGILE”

Performed by: LE SSERAFIM

Songwriter: Isabella Lovestory (SOCAN) and 12 additional non-SOCAN co-writers

SOCAN SPECIAL AWARDS

Breakout Award

Fredz

Country Music Award

Salebarbes

Electronic Music Award

Priori

Hip-Hop Music Award

Souldia & Lost

R&B Music Award

Zeina

Global Music Award

Waahli

Jan V. Matejcek Award (New Classical Music)

Caroline Lizotte

Hagood Hardy Award (Jazz Music)

Dominique Fils-Aimé

Partner in Music Award

TRAM7

Breakout Screen Composer of the Year

Olivier Bibeau

Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee

Richard Séguin

FILM AND TELEVISION MUSIC AWARDS

Domestic Television Music Award – Fiction or Drama

“STAT” – Composer: Miklos Simpson (Aetios Distributions Inc.)

“Indéfendable” – Composer: Guy Kaye (Pixcom International Inc.)

“Wong and Winchester” – Composer: Kim Gaboury (Pixcom International Inc.)

Domestic Television Music Award – Non-fiction or Public Affairs

“Salut bonjour” – Composer: Gaétan Essiambre (ÉditionsTM Inc.)

Domestic Television Music Award – Youth Programming

“L’île Kilucru” – Composer: Rémy Tremblay (Les Éditions Gallen Musique Enr., Les Éditions Zone3)

International TV Music Award

Film: “Smile” – Composer: Cristobal Tapia de Veer

TV Series: “The White Lotus” – Composers: Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Kim Neundorf

Film Music

“Kings of Coke” – Composer: Ramachandra Borcar

Herbert Ruff Award for Audiovisual Post-Synchronization

Les Éditions Backstage Passes