Surfdog/DKM Signs Management Deals With John Paesano And Steven Rogers

(CelebrityAccess) — Surfdog and Dave Kaplan Management (DKM) announced the signing of two new clients: Grammy-nominated composer John Paesano and comedian Steven Rogers to management representation.

Paesano is best known for his contributions to film, television, and video games, including Marvel’s Daredevil and The Defenders, PlayStation’s Spider-Man trilogy, Amazon’s Invincible, and the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Paesano continues to be represented by Bradley Rainey at WME.

“It’s so cool to be working with someone as passionate and talented as John. He’s a powerhouse of energy, and you can feel his emotion and elite musicality in all the projects he brings to life with his composing,” says Surfdog/DKM owner and founder, Dave Kaplan.

Rogers is a stand-up comedian known for his wit, storytelling, and observational humor. He has been featured on shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Dry Bar Comedy, and Don’t Tell Comedy. His debut comedy album/special landed at #1 on iTunes and was named one of Paste’s Top 12 Best Comedy Albums of 2022.

On the live front, he has toured extensively and opened for the likes of Brian Regan, Joe List, Tom Papa, Nate Bargatze, and Taylor Tomlinson.