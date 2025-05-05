STAYC Announces 2025 North American Dates for ‘Stay Tuned’ World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — High Up Entertainment’s K-pop girl group STAYC (short for Star to a Young Culture) has revealed the first round of North American dates for their 2025 Stay Tuned world tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the tour kicks off at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, with additional stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Toronto, Washington, and more, before wrapping at Great Canadian Toronto on October 23rd.
STAYC’s North American shows follow their Asia-Pacific tour leg, which includes performances in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taipei.
Since debuting in 2020, STAYC has landed on the charts with hits like “Teddy Bear.” Their debut full-length album, Metamorphic, earned spots on Spotify’s “Top Albums Debut” charts in both the U.S. and globally.
STAYC ‘Stay Tuned’ 2025 Global Dates:
Thu, Jun 05 – Osaka – Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall
Sat, Jun 07 – Tokyo – Tachikawa Stage Garden
Sat, Jun 28 – Jakarta – Istora Senayan
Thu, Jul 03 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion
Sat, Jul 05 – Melbourne – Festival Hall
Tue, Jul 08 – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall
Fri, Jul 11 – Auckland – Spark Arena
Sat, Jul 19 – Bangkok – ICONSIAM
Sat, Aug 09 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Expo – Hall 8 & 10
Sat, Aug 16 – Singapore – The Star Theatre
Sat, Aug 23 – Taipei – TICC
*Non–Live Nation dates
STAYC ‘Stay Tuned’ 2025 North American Dates:
Thu, Oct 02 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sun, Oct 05 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
Tue, Oct 07 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Fri, Oct 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun, Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue, Oct 14 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Thu, Oct 16 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sat, Oct 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue, Oct 21 – New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden
Thu, Oct 23 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Toronto