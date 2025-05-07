The Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience Returns To Napa For Labor Day Weekend

NAPA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The Blue Note Jazz Festival announced the lineup for the return of the Black Radio Experience, a spin-off event of the legendary Blue Note Jazz festival created in partnership with jazz icon Robert Glasper.

The festival, which takes place at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa on Labor Day Weekend, will feature performance by Artist in Residence Robert Glasper, along with The Roots, Questlove, Jazmine Sullivan, Hiatus Kaiyote, Esperanza Spalding and many more, with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, afterparties will take place on Friday and Saturday night, featuring DJs and special guests: D-Nice, DJ Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bryan-Michael Cox, Talib Kweli and Jahi Sundance. In addition to performances, the weekend will include artist-led experiences, signature culinary events and wine tastings.

“Black Radio Experience and Robtober are the platforms I use to bring all my favorite artists and collaborators together as one big family reunion and this year is no different! I’m honored to be part of such an amazing community and bring that community back together for another dope weekend in Napa,” says Glasper.

Fan presales began on May 7 while the general on sale begins Friday, May 9 at 9 A.M. PT/12 P.M. ET.