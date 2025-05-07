Producer & Songwriter Peter Thomas Signs With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Position Music, the independent publisher and record label, announced the signing of Teddy Swims producer Peter Thomas to a global publishing agreement.

A multi-talented musician and producer with more than two billion streams across his catalog, has successfully collaborated with artists such as Sofi Tukker and the now-disbanded Nasvhille rock band Coin.

Thomas is best-known for his co-write and co-production credits on Teddy Swims track “Are You Even Real feat. GIVĒON,” which topped Spotify’s Urban/R&B chart after its release in January.

Thomas is managed by Rosabelle Eales of Overall MGMT.

“Tyler and Mark have built an incredible team at Position—people who know how to support creative work with strategy. I felt aligned with Sam and Shannon from day one, and I’m excited about what we’ll build together,” says Thomas.

“Peter has built such an incredible world around himself — of strategic partners, creatives, and artists — I’m excited to step into it and be a part of it,” added Sam Sklar, VP of A&R at Position Music. “It’s a rare opportunity to work with a creative who not only has profound musical talent, but also understands humans on such a deep level. He has a vision for himself and for others. I’m consistently impressed with the realms of his talent and his mind.”