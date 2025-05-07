Chicago’s Michelada Fest Canceled Amid Political Uncertainty

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Chicago’s Michelada Fest, a celebration of Latin music and culture, have announced that the event has been canceled for 2025 due to the political climate in the U.S.

In a statement shared on the event’s website, organizers wrote:

Due to the uncertainty surrounding artist visas and the rapidly changing political climate, we’re no longer able to guarantee the full experience we had dreamed up for you with all your favorite artists. Although we tried to push through, it became clear that we wouldn’t be able to deliver the full lineup as planned. Your trust, time, and hard-earned dollars mean everything to us, and we believe in giving you the experience you deserve.

The event, known locally as Miche Fest, debuted as a street festival in Chicago’s Lower West Side in 2018 and has since grown into one of the leading Latin music festivals in the U.S.

According to organizers, refunds will be a “top priority” and will begin immediately for fans who purchased tickets through the festival’s website or Ticketon.

Additionally, organizers plan to revive the event in 2026.