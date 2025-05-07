Björk: Cornucopia Lands In Cinemas On May 7th

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland (CelebrityAccess) — Björk: Cornucopia, the concert film for Icelandic artist Björk’s live project of the same name, was released in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday (May 7).
The movie captures a live performance of Cornucopia at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on September 1, 2023. Björk originally debuted Cornucopia as a residency at The Shed in New York City before touring the world with the project over the next four years.
Structured around her ninth studio album, Utopia, the setlist for Cornucopia also included music from Vulnicura and Fossora.
The film, directed by Ísold Uggadóttir, premiered in Iceland and Portugal in 2025 and is distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.
Björk will receive the Humann Impact Prize in Cannes, and Cornucopia will be screened as part of the 10th edition of Positive Cinema Week / Cinéma Positif at Cinéum Cannes on May 22 at 8 PM.
“I am so honoured to be receiving this prize. And thrilled about showing Cornucopia in Cannes. I would like to thank the hundreds of people that took part in it. Sublimely grateful to every single one of them.
I feel the modern concert film is a matriarchally friendly construct, welcomed in the current climate—where female musicians can share their worlds uncorrupted. I spent the last decade working with 360-degree sound and visual software in virtual reality and animation. My intention was to bring what we had created for 21st-century VR into a 19th-century theatre—taking it from the headset to the stage. This vision was realised with 27 moving curtains that captured projections on different textures and LED screens, creating a digitally animated show: a ‘modern lanterna magica’ for live music.
Throughout this tale, there is a subplot woven in: a second story of an avatar—a modern marionette who alchemically mutates, from puppet to puppet, from the injury of a heart wound to a fully healed state,” Björk said.