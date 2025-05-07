Björk: Cornucopia Lands In Cinemas On May 7th

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland (CelebrityAccess) — Björk: Cornucopia, the concert film for Icelandic artist Björk’s live project of the same name, was released in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday (May 7).

The movie captures a live performance of Cornucopia at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on September 1, 2023. Björk originally debuted Cornucopia as a residency at The Shed in New York City before touring the world with the project over the next four years.

Structured around her ninth studio album, Utopia, the setlist for Cornucopia also included music from Vulnicura and Fossora.

The film, directed by Ísold Uggadóttir, premiered in Iceland and Portugal in 2025 and is distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

Björk will receive the Humann Impact Prize in Cannes, and Cornucopia will be screened as part of the 10th edition of Positive Cinema Week / Cinéma Positif at Cinéum Cannes on May 22 at 8 PM.