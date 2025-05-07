Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, and Rodney Atkins Among The Artists Announced For CMA Fest 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — With less than a month to go before the gates officially open, the Country Music Association has announced the next round of performers scheduled to appear at CMA Fest in Nashville.

Set for June 5–8, the four-day country music festival will take place at venues across the city, including Nissan Stadium, where Rodney Atkins, Deana Carter, Charles Esten, and Rita Wilson are set to open the nightly shows. The stadium will also host collaborations including Marcus King joining Brooks & Dunn, Carín León with Cody Johnson, and Carly Pearce performing alongside Rascal Flatts.

Additional stadium performances will feature Scotty McCreery and Dylan Scott, while the Platform Stage will showcase rising stars such as Avery Anna, Sam Barber, Kashus Culpepper, Carter Faith, Tigirlily Gold, Tiera Kennedy, Kameron Marlowe, Max McNown, and Tucker Wetmore.

Artists announced for CMA Fest’s free outdoor daytime stages include Annie Bosko, who will appear on Saturday at the Hard Rock Stage, and the United States Marine Band, scheduled to perform Sunday at the Dr Pepper Amp Stage.

Now in its 53rd year, CMA Fest (originally known as Fan Fair) has grown into one of the largest music festivals in the world, regularly drawing more than 90,000 daily attendees to downtown Nashville for four days of music and country music culture.

CMA Fest artists donate their time, turning their performances and appearances into purpose, with proceeds supporting music education through the CMA Foundation.