Register of Copyrights and Director of the U.S. Copyright Office Shira Perlmutter To Keynote The AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit In June

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) has announced that Shira Perlmutter, Register of Copyrights and Director of the U.S. Copyright Office, will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2025 edition of the AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit, set to take place in New York City this June.

Perlmutter, widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in global copyright policy, will share insights drawn from her decades of experience across government, academia, and the private sector.

“We’re honored to welcome Shira Perlmutter to this year’s Summit. As the head of the U.S. Copyright Office, she is uniquely positioned to speak to the challenges and opportunities facing our industry,” said Debbie Rose, AIMP New York Chapter President. “Her perspective will help ground our conversations in the broader legal and policy frameworks shaping the future of music publishing.”

Scheduled for June 10 at the McNally Amphitheatre at Fordham University School of Law’s Lincoln Center campus in New York City, the one-day event will bring together professionals from across the independent music publishing industry. A welcome party and networking event, hosted by AIMP’s Young Professionals Committee, will kick off the gathering the night before.

All Summit tickets include access to both events, meals, and a complimentary one-year AIMP membership for non-members at the time of registration. General admission passes are available through May 31.