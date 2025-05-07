Andrew Spencer Named COO Of AEG Presents Europe

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Live entertainment company AEG Presents has announced the appointment of Andrew Spencer as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its European operations.

In his new role, Spencer will oversee AEG Presents’ activities across Europe, with a focus on aligning the region more closely with the company’s overall strategic goals.

Spencer will relocate from Australia to AEG Presents’ London office this summer and will report to Adam Wilkes, President & CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific.

He joins AEG from Australian concert company Frontier Touring, where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer. A veteran of the Australian concert industry, Spencer also spent three years as COO of independent promoter Chugg Entertainment.

“Spence is a proven leader with a sharp strategic mind and a deep understanding of the live entertainment business,” said Adam Wilkes. “We’ve built a strong working relationship over many years, and he has been instrumental in the success of our Australia and New Zealand operations. I’m excited to continue that partnership as we expand our footprint across Europe — there’s no one better suited to help shape our next chapter.”

“I’m super excited to join Adam and the AEG Presents team in Europe to help drive expansion across the region,” Spencer added. “The opportunities with our current and future partners are vast. I’m proud to have been part of the broader Frontier team in Australia, and they are well placed for continued success across the live industry.”