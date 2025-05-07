Country Legend Jeannie Seely Recovering After Undergoing Multiple ‘Emergency’ Surgeries

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend and Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seely shared an update on her health for her fans after an absence from the stage for several months.

According to the 84-year-old Seely, she’s on the mend after undergoing a health ordeal that included multiple emergency surgeries.

Seely reports that she is recovering after undergoing multiple back surgeries in March, along with two “emergency” abdominal surgeries in April along with a bout of pneumonia and an 11-day stint in the intensive care ward.

“Over the past several weeks, I’ve received so many wonderful messages of love and concern about being missed on the Grand Ole Opry and on ‘Sundays with Seely’ on Willie’s Roadhouse,” Seely said in a statement shared by her publicist. “Thank you for those, and I assure you that I miss you just as much! Hopefully I can count on that support as I struggle through this recovery process.”

“Rehab is pretty tough but each day is looking brighter and last night, I saw a light at the end of the tunnel. And it was neon, so I knew it was mine! The unsinkable Seely is working her way back,” she added.

According to Seely, once she’s had a chance to recover, she plans to resume her regular performances at the Opry as well as her weekly show — Sundays with Seely — on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse and releasing new music.