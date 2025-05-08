Merlin Partners With The Fan Community Platform Nina Protocol

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the digital music licensing partner for independent labels and distributors, announced a new partnership with Nina Protocol through its Merlin Connect initiative.

Nina is a music platform and direct-to-fan marketplace designed for independent artists and labels, and allows for direct payments to artists while providing tools for community engagement.

Merlin Connect focuses on licensing emerging technology platforms with long-term potential for Merlin members. Through this initiative, Merlin provides platforms like Nina with access to music, API-driven infrastructure, strategic guidance, and mentorship. The goal: to accelerate growth and build sustainable, innovative pathways for the independent music sector.

The partnership spotlights Merlin Connect’s mission to form early-stage relationships with next-generation platforms. By teaming up with Nina Protocol, Merlin continues to redefine how startups and scaleups access independent music, fostering innovation and creating new opportunities for its members.

“Through Merlin Connect, we’re investing in a future where quality independent music is central to digital innovation,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “It’s about aligning with partners like Nina Protocol whose values and vision reflect our own—empowering creators through transparency, fairness, and independence.”

Founded in 2021 by Mike Pollard, Eric Farber, and Jack Callahan—veterans of the independent music scene—Nina Protocol prioritizes creator control, community connection, and fair economics. It enables artists and labels to retain 100% of digital sales revenue from direct-to-fan transactions and offers fans enhanced listening experiences, perks, and curated discovery paths.

“Our mission is to make the future of music independent,” said John Pollard, CCO of Nina Protocol. “With Merlin, we’ve found a partner with a proven track record of protecting and promoting independent music. This collaboration expands our access to world-class catalogs and vital industry insight, allowing us to build smarter and stronger for the global indie community.”

Even before the official partnership, Merlin members had already began exploring Nina’s community and editorial offerings. Highlights include Mad Decent’s LUCY in a Nina Q&A, Harto Falión featured in a Nina Interview Vid, Warp Records’ OPN in an interview, and Wu-Lu connecting with fans through interactive sessions. With Merlin Connect, these interactions will now expand to more members and audiences.

“We’ve been fans of Nina for a while. They’ve built a community of like-minded music lovers and centered innovation and artist empowerment on their platform,” said Rachel Buswell, Head of Digital Partnerships & Analytics at Domino Recording Company. “I’m excited for fans to discover their next favorite artist through this partnership.”

“Nina Protocol is creating a space where artists, labels, and fans can connect in a meaningful, organic way,” added Michael Thies, Senior Sales Executive at Polyvinyl Records. “It’s refreshing to see music discovery made fun and rewarding again.”

Merlin Connect content is expected to launch on Nina later this summer.