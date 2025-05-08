Losses Widen For Eventbrite In Q1

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and event management platform Eventbrite announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, reporting a decline in revenue and a wider net loss during the period.

Eventbrite reported net revenue of $73.8 million, down 14% year-over-year, which the company attributed primarily to the elimination of organizer fees.

The revenue decline was partially offset by a 30% year-over-year increase in advertising sales.

For the quarter, Eventbrite reported a net loss of $6.6 million, a 47% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite these headwinds, Eventbrite noted that paid ticket volume increased in the first quarter of 2025—marking the third consecutive year-over-year improvement. Additionally, the company reported that monthly active users on the platform grew to 88 million during the quarter, with app users up 13% year-over-year.

“We’re off to a solid start in 2025, with first-quarter results landing at the high end of our guidance,” said Julia Hartz, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Chair. “Our disciplined execution is delivering tangible results: paid tickets, paid creators, and paid events all improved for the third straight quarter. Creators are increasingly winning with high-leverage tools like Timed Entry and Eventbrite Ads, while our rebranded app is driving stronger consumer engagement. The early success we’re seeing reinforces our conviction in the path ahead—one focused on returning Eventbrite to sustainable, profitable growth.”

“We delivered on our first-quarter financial outlook and are encouraged by the progress we’re making on our key strategic initiatives,” added Anand Gandhi, Chief Financial Officer. “We are seeing wins across the business due to strong execution, while maintaining firm financial discipline. We believe that our continued focus on controlling operating expenses and improving margins positions us well to return to growth with increased profitability.”