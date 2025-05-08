Warner Music Group Unveils WMG Pulse, A Suite Of Data Tools For Artists And Songwriters

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has announced the launch of the closed beta for its WMG Pulse platform, a new suite of tools that provides artists and songwriters with data on streaming performance, fan engagement, and earnings across multiple platforms.

According to WMG, Pulse offers users a real-time dashboard that consolidates data from streaming, audience metrics, and social/UGC performance, paired with an up-to-date snapshot of an artist’s earnings from royalties, physical sales, sync, and more.

At launch, the platform is being tested by a select group of 100 WMG artists and songwriters, whose feedback will help refine the suite.

WMG also plans to introduce additional features to the platform, including forecasting, release planning, and collaboration tools.

“With WMG Pulse, we’re providing greater transparency across the music ecosystem, including data from every major streaming and social media platform,” said Ariel Bardin, President of Technology at WMG. “The app offers a seamless, easy-to-use experience, giving deeper insights into careers and fan bases—with even more sophisticated updates still to come. It’s about empowering artists and songwriters with clarity and helping them make smarter, data-driven decisions with their teams.”

WMG expects Pulse to be made widely available to its artist and songwriter clients later this year.