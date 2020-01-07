Miranda Lambert Performs “Tequila Does” On Colbert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Miranda Lambert stopped into the Late Night with Stephen Colbert on Monday night to perform her new track “Tequila Does.”

The song, which comes from her latest album Wildcard, starts off with a slow honky-tonk throwback sound for the verses before transitioning into a more rollicking modern country refrain.

For the performance, Lambert, clad in a short red leather dress, was backed by a full band, including background singers and, of course, a steel guitar, but used the opportunity to showcase her impressive vocal range.

Lambert released Wildcard in November via Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville and is gearing up to support the album with a North American tour which is slated to kick off January 16th at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo.

Lanco and Cody Johnson will provide support on the tour, along with the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum who are lined up for select dates.