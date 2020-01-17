Jason Mraz Honored With Music For Life Award At NAMM

ANAHEIM, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame member Jason Mraz was honored with the Music for Life Award at this year’s National Association of Music Merchants conference.

The award was presented by NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond, who recognized Mraz for his contributions to modern music and his philanthropic endeavors.

“Music brings everyone together and mentorship is the train that keeps music expanding, impacting and inspiring us all,” said Lamond. “Jason Mraz has exemplified this vision for a very long time, and there’s no stronger impact in a community than someone who lives among you choosing to rise up to give of time and resources to make these positive changes. We honor Jason’s commitment and craft here today.”

The “Music for Life” award is NAMM’s highest honor and recognizes individuals or organizations that exemplify NAMM’s vision of music-making as a precious element of daily living for everyone. Past recipients have included business leaders, public officials, and musicians, including Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Yoko Ono, Henry Mancini, Bob Weir, Nancy Wilson, among others. The award is given each January during the global music, pro audio, and entertainment technology gathering, The NAMM Show, held in Anaheim, California.

Mraz was recognized, in part, for his role creating an alliance of seven San Diego-based arts education non-profit groups who will come together for Shine, a musical project based on Mraz’s catalog that will feature performances by local organizations, special needs groups.

Said groups include Banding Together; Malashock Dance, whose education program is designed to bring access to dance for under-served students, low-income families, and individuals with disabilities; and transcenDANCE, an organization that works to transcend barriers, expand ambitions, and create positive changes to families and the community through dance and performance.