Beckon Entertainment and Romeo Entertainment Group Form Joint Venture, Bero Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Two longstanding live entertainment companies – Beckon Entertainment and Romeo Entertainment Group – announced they have joined forces to launch a new joint venture, Bero Entertainment Group.

The newly launched Bero is billed as a full-service live entertainment, servicing corporate and private events, conferences and large scale festivals. Bero’s services include everything from talent buying to event production, as well as consulting services for all aspects of live entertainment, the company said.

With offices in Nashville, New York, and Omaha, Bero is led by veteran talent manager Nick Kulb and R.J. Romeo, whose c.v. includes everything from concert production to talent buying.

“Bero is the partnership between Romeo Entertainment Group and Beckon Entertainment. REG’s reputation as a premier talent buyer and concert producer made them a natural fit for Beckon,” said Nick Kulb, President, Beckon Entertainment, Inc in a press statement. “Together, we can offer a wide variety of services including booking artists and production services such as audio, lighting, video, logistics and operations, making this a one-stop service provider for talent buyers and live productions of all sizes.”

“Teaming up with Beckon is a natural way for REG to expand our presence into the festival management, corporate and private event areas. Nick and I have worked on several projects together and we complement each other’s skillsets. Nick’s knowledge of operations and logistics is unparalleled in the live event space. By combining our unique talents we can offer clients a full-service solution for all of their event needs. We book a lot of shows and Beckon works with a lot of production vendors. We know what things should cost and we can guarantee that we can help save corporate and private clients money over their existing event service providers who might only do a handful of shows per year,” added R.J. Romeo, President, Romeo Entertainment Group.