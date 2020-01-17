Old Dominion Announces The Dates For Their North American ‘We Are Old Dominion’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music group Old Dominion has revealed the details of the upcoming U.S. leg of their “We Are Old Dominion Tour.”

The tour, which kicks off in May, is slated to his 13 cities across the US, including performances at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California on July 16th and White Oak Amphitheater in Greensboro, NC on May 14th.

Broken Bow recording artist Dustin Lynch and Every Little Thing” singer Carly Pearce have signed on to open the tour on select dates.

“We are so excited for this line up! We’ve had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now. Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us,” said Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey.

Old Dominion is also lined up for a Canadian run, which is set to launch at the Toyota Center, just over the border in Kennewick, WA on February 6th, with additional dates in Canada throughout the month before the tour segment wraps at Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario on Feb. 25th.