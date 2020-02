SoundExchange Shares Year-End Top 10 Tracks + Breakout Artists

(HYPEBOT) – SoundExchange has released its 2019 year-end streaming charts based on data from 32000 webcasting services, satellite radio, cable, and satellite TV music services including SiriusXM and Pandora.

2019 Top Tracks

1. SUCKER – JONAS BROTHERS

2. DANCING WITH A STRANGER – NORMANI & SAM SMITH

3. WOW. – POST MALONE

4. HAPPIER – BASTILLE & MARSHMELLO

5. EASTSIDE – HALSEY, KHALID & BENNY BLANCO

6. I DON’T CARE – ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER

7. HEY LOOK MA, I MADE IT – PANIC! AT THE DISCO

8. 7 RINGS – ARIANA GRANDE

9. HIGH HOPES – PANIC! AT THE DISCO

10. SWEET BUT PSYCHO – AVA MAX

2019 Breakout Artists

1. BILLIE EILISH

2. LIZZO

3. LIL NAS X

4. DABABY

5. LEWIS CAPALDI

6. MEGAN THEE STALLION

7. CALBOY

8. GABBY BARRETT

9. SNOW

10. POLO G

