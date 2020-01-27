Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar Announced As Headliners For Osheaga Music & Arts Festival 2020

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian Concert promoter evenko announced the lineup for the 15th anniversary of the Osheaga Music & Arts Festival, with headliners Lizzo, Foo Fighters, and Kendrick Lamar leading the charge.

The festival, which is presented by Bell Alt TV in collaboration with Coors Light, will take place from July 31 to August 2 at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal

In all, the three-day fest will feature more than 100 acts, including Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Kraftwerk 3-D, Lewis Capaldi, French Montana, Bon Iver, Brockhampton, Of Monsters And Men, PartyNextDoor, Lauv, CharliXCX, and Lil Teca among numerous others.

A variety of local artists will also be on hand to provide a little of the homegrown Montreal all flavor, including Safia Nolin and Geoffroy.

This will be the first year for the Osheaga Music & Arts Festival following evenko’s partnership with concert giant Live Nation.