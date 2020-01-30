The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Desmond Child

“Tommy used to work on the docks…”

I’ve been dining out on Desmond Child stories all week.

I thought Desmond was an imposing, off-putting guy until I met him, but the truth is he’s an open, engaging guy I could talk to forever, I think we’re soul brothers.

If you ever wanted to write a song, if you do write songs, even if you’re a famous songwriter, you MUST listen to this podcast as Desmond delineates how he did it, what he learned from Bob Crewe…YOU START WITH THE TITLE!

So Desmond goes to Richie Sambora’s mother’s house, and that’s what he’s brung, a title…YOU GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME!

Oh, there’s a bit more, he’s got a riff, a groove he used on a Bonnie Tyler track that only hit in France and Richie doesn’t want to play no disco but when Desmond says to try it on the guitar…

A hit is born!

Even better is the story of walking into Aerosmith’s warehouse, where Joe Perry’s working on a loop and Steven Tyler starts singing…

I don’t want to ruin it, but ultimately it becomes “Dude (Looks Like A Lady).”

It started with Kiss’s “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” which is the band’s most played cut on Spotify.

Paul Stanley went to hear Desmond Child & Rouge and backstage suggests that he and Desmond write together. Ergo that song. Written during a break at SIR.

And then comes the tenure with Bob Crewe. Listen and you’ll learn why Desmond is so successful.

Desmond is so open. He lays it all out. You must listen.

And while you’re listening, you can check out Desmond’s version of some of these songs online.

Oh, I know what you’re thinking. This is Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, a behind-the-scenes guy sans vocal chops looking for his moment in the spotlight. Furthermore, these songs are cut LIVE! How good could they be?

PHENOMENAL!

Once upon a time, not so long ago…

Desmond was living with Gina, who was working at the diner all day, bringing home her pay to keep them alive. But her name wasn’t Gina. And they were in love until Desmond realized…

So if you want to give it a shot.

It’s much harder to journey down the road not taken. There’s no degree that’ll get you to the goal, you’re living by your wits and your talent, trying to keep the destination in sight, you’re…

Livin’ on a prayer.

When you’re done with this podcast you too will be dialing Desmond to help you have a hit. He’s just that damn good. It’s not about writing the song in the studio, wasting time…

Desmond lays it all out

And you can listen to his version of “Livin’ On A Prayer” (and more) here: https://spoti.fi/37GVPRv or here: https://bit.ly/37F6EU8

Desmond and me: https://www.instagram.com/p/B79dd_HHvms/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Listen to the podcast:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/desmond-child/id1316200737?i=1000464113205

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=66970041