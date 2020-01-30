Canadian Broadcaster And Author Erin Davis To Be Inducted Into the Canadian Music & Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran Canadian radio and television broadcaster Erin Davis has been announced as a 2020 inductee of the Canadian Music & Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame.

Davis will be inducted into the august body at the annual Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards Gala at Bluma Appel Theatre in Toronto on Thursday, May 21, 2020, as part of the Canadian Music Week festivities.

A native of Edmonton, Davis is best known for her tenure of nearly two decades on Toronto’s CHFI 981.FM, beginning in 1988 when she began doing news on the Daynard Drive-in show. She soon parlayed her news bit into a full time co-hosting gig until her co-host retired in 1999.

She then hosted with Bob Magee until June 2003, when the station decided to take the morning show in another direction.

In 2005, she returned to the airwaves at Toronto’s CHFI with radio personality Mike Cooper in 2005 and stayed on the air for more than a decade.

She retired from morning radio after a personal tragedy in 2015 and penned a memoir about the experience. She penned the best selling memoir “Mourning Has Broken: Love, Loss & Reclaiming Joy” which was released last year to critical acclaim.

Davis continues to write a twice-weekly journal at erindavis.com.