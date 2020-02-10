Parasite, And Elton John Among The Winners At The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s black comedy “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Parasite, which went into the Awards with six nominations in total, also won Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, as well as Best Screenplay, which he shared with his co-writer Han Jin-won, and Best International Feature.

After four previous nominations, Joaquin Phoenix finally has an Oscar of his own after he won the award for Best Actor for his portrayal of The Joker in the supervillain origin story of the same name.

Renée Zellweger won the Oscar for the Judy Garland biopic “Judy.” It was Zellweger’s second Best Actress trophy after she won the award in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”

Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his 2019 biopic “Rocketman.”

“Thank you to Bernie who’s been the constant thing in my life, when I was screwed up and when I was normal,” John said in his acceptance speech. “This is a dream for us — we’ve never been nominated for anything like this.”

“Being here with this guy…I don’t even have words for it. This is just justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do,” he added.

Of course, Elton didn’t leave his fans hanging performed the song too, with some help from a squadron of backup singers, and a full band, including a horn section.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Elton joined an all-star lineup of musical performers for the night that included Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Randy Newman, Idina Menzel, Janelle Monae, and Eminem, who performed a surprise rendition of “8-Mile.”

The Oscars were broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, there was no official host, but the show was opened by legendary comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock.

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) WINNER

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) WINNER

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) WINNER

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) WINNER

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) WINNER

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”) WINNER

Animated Feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” WINNER

International Feature Film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite” WINNER

Best Documentary

“American Factory” WINNER

“The Cave”

“Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”

Lawrence Sher, “Joker”

Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins, “1917” WINNER

Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”

Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”

Mark Bridges, “Joker”

Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women” WINNER

Arianne Phillip, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Film Editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford vs. Ferrari” WINNER

Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”

Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jeff Groth, “Joker”

Yang Jinmo, “Parasite”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker) WINNER

“Joker” (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou)

“Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead)

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White)

“1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole)

Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker” WINNER

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” WINNER

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Production Design

“The Irishman”

Production Design: Bob Shaw

Set Decoration: Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit”

Production Design: Ra Vincent

Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

“1917”

Production Design: Dennis Gassner

Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” WINNER

Production Design: Barbara Ling

Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

“Parasite”

Production Design: Lee Ha Jun

Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester)

“Joker” (Alan Robert Murray)

“1917” (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood and David Acord)

Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano)

“Ford vs. Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow)

“Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland)

“1917” (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano)

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick)

“The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)

“The Lion King” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman)

“1917” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy) WINNER

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy)

Documentary (Short Subject)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl” WINNER

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Short Film (Animated)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Short Film (Live Action)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window” WINNER

“Saria”

“A Sister”