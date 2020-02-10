Paradigm Acquires UK-Based Pitch & Sync

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Just days after chairman Sam Gores reassured his team that the agency is not for sale, Paradigm announced it has taken a stake in the UK-based sync and sound branding agency, Pitch & Sync.

Founded by Alex Lavery and Simon Robinson, Pitch & Sync specializes in sourcing and creating music and sound for consumer brands and content creators. Pitch & Sync’s current clients include internationally recognized brands such as Nike, Intel, and Heineken and the company currently maintains its principal studio in London with additional offices in Amsterdam and Berlin.

Following Paradigm’s investment, Pitch & Sync will continue to operate under its established brand but will fold its business operations into Paradigm and collaborate with the agency’s in-house Brand Partnerships division, which is overseen by the agency’s Commercial Director Debbie Ward.

“We’re thrilled to be in business with Alex, Simon and the whole Pitch & Sync team. We’ve been collaborating for many years now and this seemed like the next natural step,” said Paradigm London Partner James Whitting. “They’re leaders in their field and we’re excited about what Pitch & Sync can achieve in tandem with our wider Paradigm Brand Partnerships business.”

“We realized at one point that 50% of our business involved Paradigm clients, which wasn’t by design, but certainly showed how aligned our sensibilities are,” added co-principal and co-founder Simon Robinson. “We now have the best of both worlds, closer access and insight into Paradigm’s incredible line up of artists but also the independence to adapt and commission music from all sources on behalf of our clients.”

Pitch & Sync represents the latest major acquisition for Paradigm in the UK, after the company acquired major talent agencies including the Coda Agency, and made a major investment in X-Ray Touring last year. Paradigm also maintains a strategic relationship with Independent Talent Group, a leading European talent, and literary agency.