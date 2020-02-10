John Gibson Named Managing Director At Eventim UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and entertainment company CTS Eventim has appointed John Gibson as managing director of their subsidiary CTS Eventim UK.

Gibson joins Eventim from Groupon UK, where he oversaw the group sales website’s live ticketing business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Prior to his role at Groupon, Gibson held senior positions at other ticketing companies, including SeatGeek Entertainment, Vivaticket, Ticketmaster UK and SEE Tickets.

Gibson started his new role at Eventim UK in January, the company said.

“I am delighted to have John on board in his role as Managing Director. He brings a wealth of experience with him; which includes an in-depth knowledge, and understanding, of all aspects of our industry,” said Eventim UK chairman Nick Blackburn.