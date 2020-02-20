Resident Advisor Strikes A Ticketing Deal With Spotify

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic music blog and events producer Resident Advisor announced it is partnering with Spotify for ticket sales.

Through the partnership, Spotify listeners will be able to purchase tickets for artists they like via localized event listings promoted within the Spotify application.

The collaboration also extends to personalized email notifications based on a user’s listening history and favorites that recommend local performances for artists that the listener might enjoy, at least according to Spotify’s algorithms.

“The vitality of local scenes is essential for the sustainability and creativity of the global electronic music community,” RA cofounder Nick Sabine says. “Our collaboration with Spotify is a brilliant evolution of the work we have been doing for almost two decades to support the work of the independent artists, venues, and promoters which act as the pillars of those scenes.”

Since its debut in 2001, Resident Advisor has gained a reputation as a tastemaker, particularly in the insular world electronic music. In addition to their digital publication, Resident Advisor also stages live events and showcases, including festival collabs at Detroit Electronic Music Festival, Sonar in Barcelona, and the Amsterdam Dance Event.