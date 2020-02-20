Kevin Lyman Joins Talinda Bennington To Produce 320 Conversations On Mental Health

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talinda Bennington, widow of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman are teaming up to produce 320 Conversations, a forum on mental health.

Set for March 9 at USC’s Bovard Auditorium, 320 Conversations aims de-stigmatize mental illness by bringing together experts and thought-leaders for a wide-ranging discussion on mental health awareness for the music community.

Panelists lined up for the event include Tiffany Jenkins (Juggling The Jenkins), Morgan Freed (Emo Nite LA Creative Director and Co-Founder), Jason Docton (CEO of Rise Above The Disorder) and Erin Raftery Ryan (Executive Director of NAMI Westside Los Angeles.)

Comedian Ken Jeong will serve as the host for the event.

“The idea for 320 was born out of my personal experience and the recognition that we can do better to address the needs of those who are suffering with mental health concerns and addiction,” said 320 Changes Direction founder Talinda Bennington. “For 13 years I watched my husband Chester struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone. I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information – but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult. We need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need – and their family members – are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve.”

In addition to 320 Conversations, Lyman and Bennington teased their upcoming 320 Festival at L.A. Live. The festival, which was announced in December, will feature a community festival, mental health summit, and benefit concert at L.A. Live’s Novo.

Details about the benefit concert, including a lineup, are still forthcoming.

‘It is a true honor to be involved with the 320 Festival, honoring the legacy of Chester Bennington and bringing together so many wonderful organizations in the mental health and resource space together. It has always been a belief of mine that it if you empower today’s youth and create experiences where a community can have fun and come together it will create a melting pot for true societal change. The 320 Festival embodies that thinking,” Lyman said.