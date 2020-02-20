Lana Del Rey Cancels European/UK Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — American chanteuse Lana Del Rey has pulled out of her upcoming tour of the UK and Europe, citing illness.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” she said in a statement.

“The doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment,” she continued, adding, “I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana.”

The short tour was scheduled to kick off in Amsterdam tomorrow with 8 shows scheduled through March, including performances at the O2 in London, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, and Manchester Arena.

Del Rey was touring in support of her 2019 album “Norman Fucking Rockwell.”